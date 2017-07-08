Pregnant Teenage Girl Sleeps With 15 Men A Day For Money

Related Stories A jobless teenage mother is pregnant again two years after she gave birth to her first child.



The man, Afia Nyarko claims impregnated her has denied responsibility and is now left to her fate.



The only option left, she noted is to engage in prostitute to support herself and the unborn baby.



Afia who broke her virginity at age 11 said she sleeps with about 15 men a day for money to feed her young family.



“I have been forced to go into prostitution because the man who impregnated me decided not to take care of us again. I have been doing this for the past years to survive”



She tells host of Wiase Mu Nsem, Kofi Gyimah Ankoana, on Nhyira FM in Kumasi she wants to learn a trade but lack support.



“I want to get a decent job so I can take care of myself and child but as I’m speaking with you I am pregnant again and can’t do anything now” she cried.



Afia however blamed her mother for her current predicament because “she also got pregnant and did not know the man who impregnated her”



The young lady out of anger said she cursed her mother and she drove her from the house.



Afia is therefore appealing to family members to help beg her mother so she can return home. she said.