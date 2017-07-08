Bad Road Contractors Face Sanction By Parliament

Related Stories The Acting Chairman of the Roads and Transport Committee of Parliament, Samuel Ayeh-Paye says the committee will soon take a tough stance against substandard projects by bad contractors in the road sector.



Speaking on Agoo T.V’s Yensempa Morning Show, Mr. Ayeh-Paye said shoddy works on road projects is a major concern to government because the taxpayers’ money is involved,and hence will fight bad contractors to do quality works.



“The Road and Transport Committee of Parliament this time we are going to be tough on contractors. We will step up project monitoring roles on the various road projects. We’ll go to the field and undertake serious inspection of the roads under construction to make sure the contractors will give us nothing but good roads that can last for long.” he told host Baffuor Awuah Friday.



His sentiments come on the heels of the spate of unmotorable roads recorded in parts of the country and the reports of substandard jobs by lousy contractors in the road sector.



According to him, the Roads and Transport Committee will stop at nothing to ensure the country’s Road network is improved.



He revealed that the committee will soon put forth a request for Parliament to provide them with quality consultants and Engineers who’ll add on the monitoring roles and give expert advice in ensuring road projects are scrutinized very well.



“It’s within our scope to demand from Parliament experts who can help us do our job efficiently as a committee. And this is a necessary step to help crackdown on bad contractors, “he added.