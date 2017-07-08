GWCL Apologizes For Water Shortage In Ashanti Region

Related Stories The Management of Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has apologised to consumers in the Ashanti Region for the intermittent water supply experienced lately.



The most affected areas are within the low pressure zones of Atasomanso, Sokoban, Daban, Atonsu Bukro, Buokrom, and New Suame.



According to the GWCL, the intermittent supply is due to the reduction in production at the Barekese Treatment Plant.



“The low production level is as a result of raw water quality challenges currently being experienced on the treatment plant following the recent heavy downpour,” a statement from the company said.



The GWCL said every effort is being made to address the production challenges within the shortest possible time in order to resume full production. Source: classfmonline.com