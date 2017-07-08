Court To Begin Committal Proceedings Against Six For Murder Of Fidelity Bank Official

Related Stories State attorneys will on July 12, 2017, commence committal proceedings against a couple and four others at the Adjabeng District Court for their alleged involvement in the murder of an official of Fidelity Bank at Odorkor in Accra in 2014.



The state will seek to convince the District Court, presided over by Mr Isaac Addo, to commit Daniel Boafo Daniels, 39; his wife, Juliet Korkor Kwaasi, 35, Fati Issah, aka Maame Yaa; Kwesi Nyamekye, aka Rasta Nyame and Nurudeen Abdulai, aka Iron, to stand trial at the High Court.



A state attorney, Ms Joyce Debrah, was expected to start the committal proceedings yesterday but requested for more time to do certain minor corrections and refile the bill of indictment and summary of evidence.



That was after one of the lawyers defending the accused persons, Mr Eric Atieku, informed the court that no charges had been preferred against Abdulai in the bill of indictment.



Ms Debrah, therefore, promised to do the necessary corrections and refile the bill of indictment and summary of evidence and also serve the accused persons accordingly.



Background



In 2014, a 41-year-old banker with Fidelity bank, Emmanuel Asante Akuffo, was stabbed several times at Odorkor Tweneboah. He was pronounced dead when he was rushed to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.



Prosecution claims he was stabbed by Nyamekye and Nurudeen and two others at large, who were contracted by Daniels and his wife to rob the banker of his GH¢5,000.



According to the prosecution, Daniels and Juliet were caretakers of a house and in March 2013, Akuffo, who was looking for a house to rent, approached them and paid them Gh¢5,000 for a three-bedroom apartment.



Daniels and his wife, after they had received the money, failed to give the apartment to the banker.



Akuffo, therefore, sought to collect his money but the couple failed to provide the money.



After relentless pressure from the banker for his money, the couple told him to come for the money on February 2, 2014 at 4 p.m.



According to the prosecution, Daniels and Juliet contacted Fati to get them some people who would attack the banker and collect the money when it was refunded to him. Daniels then called Akuffo to come for the money at 7p.m. and not at 4p.m.



At the appointed time, Akuffo went for the money from the couple.



“When he was returning to his house, Nyamekye, Nurudeen and two others at large, attacked him with a broken bottle and knife and wounded him. He was sent to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, but was pronounced dead on arrival,’’ the prosecution added.