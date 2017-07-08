VRA Staff Escape Lynching Over Disconnections

Related Stories Some staff of the Volta River Authority (VRA) in the Northern Region escaped being lynched in the Dohanayili community when they went to arrest a resident for alleged power theft.



Authorities of VRA had to call armed police officers to escort them to retrieve their vehicle tyres that were deflated.



A fortnight ago, a staff of VRA was slapped at Lamakara while on duty when a warrant was released for the arrest of the defaulter, but some of the community members reportedly assisted her to escape.



The metropolitan police commander and about 30 armed police officers were said to have been stoned and chased out of the community.



A heavy downpour in the late hours of Thursday left parts of Dohanayili without power supply as lightning and thunderstorms destroyed the only transformer serving the community.



Despite reports of the outages, staff of VRA have refused to go to the community because the residents had threatened them over some illegal connections.



The Public Relations Officer of the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCO), Alaasan Abaaba, who confirmed the attack to DAILY GUIDE, said, “It’s not for us to determine when we will go there; they threatened us so until they reverse the threat and assure us of our protection, we are not going.”



According to him, the company is ever ready to work at the community but the staff would not take the threats lightly.