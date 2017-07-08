Caretaker Hot Over Robbery

Related Stories A young caretaker is currently facing trial for allegedly conspiring with others to rob a nurse, who arrived from the United States of America, of $14,000.



The accused Kofi Adonteng Boateng has been arraigned before the Accra Circuit Court for allegedly assisting the armed robbers to steal some jewelries belonging to the complainant.



According to the prosecutor, Inspector K. Adu, the accused committed the act on July 2 at Oyarifa, a suburb of Accra.



Appearing before the court, presided over by Aboagye Tandoh, Kofi denied the charge and was remanded into police custody until July 17 for the hearing of the case.



On June 30, the owner of the house, Dora Somuah asked Kofi to hand over the keys to the victim upon her arrival from the US.



Kofi opened the doors to the various rooms of the apartment and assisted the victim to pack her belongings into them.



In the process, Kofi offered to carry the victim’s handbag containing the money and some valuable documents, which she declined.



After the victim moved into the apartment, Kofi took two of the keys to the main door of the apartment and gave the remaining keys to the victim.



At about 2:00am, Kofi used the keys in his possession to open the main door to the victim’s apartment to enable three armed robbers, now at large, gain access.



They covered the victim’s mouth and asked her to surrender the only handbag.



They threatened her with a metal cutter if she refused to comply.



The armed robbers took the handbag in her room, as well as some jewelry and escaped.



According to the prosecutor, the victim followed the armed robbers and shouted, adding that the nurse saw Kofi from the top of the storey-building on the compound where the armed robbers passed.



The nurse prompted Kofi to assist her to arrest the armed robbers but he stated that since he was unarmed, there was nothing he could do.



A report was made to the Ayimensah Police and Kofi was arrested.



During investigation, the handbag was recovered from the nearby house where the armed robbers escaped, but the money in the bag could not be traced.