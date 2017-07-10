Pantang Psychiatric Hospital Staff Begin Sit-Down Strike Today

Related Stories The Staff of Pantang Psychiatric Hospital will today Monday, July 10,2017, embark on a sit-down strike, an action which is against the encroachment of the hospital lands by private developers.



According to the staff, numerous petitions to authorities to have the issue addressed have yielded no positive results.



They’ve indicated they will also halt operations of the hospital and hit the streets next Wednesday in furtherance to their action over matter, if the issue remains the same.



Head of the Staff at the Pantang Hospital, Elvis Akuamoah, told the Press they will leave no stone unturned to have their issues resolved.



“Despite the efforts of the Hospital management to have the issue addressed, we as staff do not see any results to curb the situation. All we see is the rapid degradation of the land at the frontage of the hospital and development of permanent structures for residents and business purposes at the cost of security for both staff and patients of this institution.



“Staff of the hospital will start a sit-down strike from Monday, July 10, 2017 and then we follow it with a halt of the operations of the hospital on Wednesday, July 12, 2017 and hit the streets if no action has been taken to adress the situation and continue to stay away from the hospital until we have seen a resolution to this problem.”