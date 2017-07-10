Full List Of 22 Trapped Miners Who Died At Nsuta-Prestea

Related Stories A full list of all 22 miners who died in a caved mining pit at Nsuta-Prestea of the Western Region has finally been made public.



Rescue work was late last week abandoned after a heavy downpour in the area making it impossible for members of the team to save the miners who had been trapped in it for days.



As a result, the police directed that the mine be closed down after the necessary rituals were performed by the traditional authorities.



Deputy Lands and Natural Resources Minister Benito Owusu-Bio who was in the area at the time, revealed that the pit will serve as a mass burial grave for the deceased persons as it was impossible for them to be rescued any longer as attempts could claim more lives.



Meanwhile, government has revealed its resolve to release the full list of all mining concessions currently being monitored by the military – a move it claims would bring to rest the allegations of it being slow in the fight against galamsey.



Find below the full list of the trapped miners



Tusaom Draman (24 years)

Alenga Osuman (19 years)

Abu Mohamadu (20 years)

Kwabena Gyasi ( Age undisclosed)

Edmond Kantanah (22 years)

David Yendaw (N/A)

Kojo Yendaw (30 years)

Kwabena Amadu (20 years)

Solomon Kojo Kumi (22 years)

Alhassan Abdulai (N/A)

Zakaria Amidu (N/A)

Yaw Richmond (20 years)

Evans Asabi (27 years)

Richard Kwabena (25 years)

Michael Kwabena (26 years)

Elliasu Alale (19 years)

Abdul Rahman (21 years)

Innusah Seidu (21 years)

Adams Abore (23 years)

Ibrahim Majeed (20 years)

Halidu Salifu (32 years)

Abeka Kwahu (25 years)