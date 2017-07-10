Flood Victims Turn Maize Granary Into Accommodation

Related Stories Residents of Ahiatroga-an Island Community in the Kwahu Affram Plains South district of the Eastern, displaced by flood have been compelled to turn maize storage facility as temporal accommodation.



Anxiety of malaria looms due to exposure to mosquitoes though some of the victims are improvising with limited mosquito nets available.



A devastating flood submerged Ahiatroga community leading to collapse of about 26 houses, displacing close to 100 peasant farmers.



Most of the houses left behind are on the verge of collapse as the floods have soaked the base making it unsafe to occupy. Some of the displaced residents mostly women and children are currently putting up in a church building and a classroom.



The affected residents perching in a church building had to park their items to pave way for church service on Sunday.



Academic exercise is likely to be affected Monday as the classrooms are being occupied by some of the displaced victims.



The floods have also submerged large acres of farms in the community, destroying crops which were near harvesting creating imminent hunger.



Assembly member for the area, Atitsogbey Gideon Senyo, told Kasapa News officials of the Eastern regional Director of the National Disaster Management Organization, Kwame Appiah Kodua, has assured of facilitating aid for the community.



He said, in the interim the community must be supported with roofing sheets to rebuild the collapsed buildings to provide accommodation for the victims.



