East Legon: AMA Fights Off Encroachers

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has instructed all estate developers who have encroached on lands belonging to residents of East Legon to stay off in order not to attract sanctions.



A statement signed by Sam Ayeh-Datey, Metro Co-ordinating Director on behalf of the Metro Chief Executive, noted that the activities of such developers constitute a flagrant disregard for a judgment of the High Court in Accra.



The statement said: “On 13th April, 2017, the Metro Security Committee (MESEC) headed by the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), Mohammed Adjei Sowah, issued a 21-day ultimatum to all encroachers to cease all building activities at the East Legon Green Belt, Accra.



“This directive was issued as a result of a threat to apply for contempt of court by the East Legon Residents Association following a judgment of the High Court, Accra, dated the 26th day of May 2009 in a case titled ‘Ezra Stephens and Others vrs Land Commission, AMA and three others’ in suit No. BL 78/2007.



“In the said judgment, the High Court, Accra, held among others that the Green Belt is a public land zoned as a Green Belt, an environmentally sensitive and an ecologically important area which must be preserved for the benefit of the members of the East Legon Extension Residents’ Association and the Ghanaian public in general including future generations. The High Court, Accra, gave judgment in favour of the East Legon Residents Association and ordered the Lands Commission, AMA, and EPA to pull down all structures at the East Legon Green Belt forthwith. On 6th June, 2017, the AMA was served with a writ by some developers of the area in question seeking to restrain the assembly from demolishing the structures. While taking steps to set aside the said writ, the AMA has observed that the developers/encroachers have taken advantage of the situation and continue to erect structures with impunity.”



It added: “Clearly, the activities of the developers/encroachers at the East Legon Green Belt constitute flagrant disobedience of the judgment of the High Court, Accra, aforementioned.



“The AMA is taking the necessary legal steps to demolish all structures at the East Legon Green Belt and to surcharge the developers/encroachers with the cost of demolition.”