Nwomoasi: Rains Displace 700

Related Stories Over 700 residents at Nwomoasi, a farming community in the Atebubu/Amantin district of the Brong Ahafo Region, have been rendered homeless by torrential rains.



Residents say more than 200 buildings collapsed and several properties have been destroyed and have, thus, called on government for support.



The assemblyman of the area, Shaibu Razak, explained that the community is sited between two rivers, which leaves it prone to flooding after heavy rains.



According to him, inhabitants of the area had constructed drains near the rivers to receive the run-off, however, the ditches are too shallow, thus, leaving the community flooded when heavy rains result in the rivers overflowing their banks.



He, therefore, appealed to government to help expand the moats, adding that many whose homes have been destroyed were struggling to find a place to lay their heads.



“I urge that government, NADMO, and other organisations and individuals help us so people can find a place to sleep,” he said.