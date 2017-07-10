Gov’t Won’t Retreat Fight Against Galamsey – Bawumia

Related Stories The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia says government will not relent on its efforts in the fight against illegal mining also known as galamsey.



A former Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh had argued that government was struggling to sustain the current fight against illegal mining as a result of the government’s flawed approach to fighting the illegality.



But government believes its forceful but comprehensive approach in dealing with the menace through the security services will pay off.



Speaking at a sensitization program for traditional leaders on measures to address the galamsey menace in Accra on Monday, Dr. Bawumia said: “We have to deal forcefully with this and that is where the role of the police and the armed forces will come in and they are being resourced to deal with this. We are seeing this not as a onetime matter that if we are going to deal with the problem of galamsey, it has to be a sustained effort; you don’t go in and go out. Because once you go out, they will just wait for you to go out and they will come back again and continue. So in terms of preparation, and that is why some have wondered why it is taking time; you have to prepare to send in the full forces and troops for a sustained effort to deal with the galamsey menace.”



He added that government is ensuring that it provides alternative livelihoods for affected persons.



“Nana Akufo-Addo realizes that stopping galamsey also means that we have to provide alternative livelihoods for the people who engage in the galamsey activities because some may just be engaging in it as part of desperation and not knowing what to do to make a living. So we have to take into account a comprehensive and holistic solution to this galamsey issue.”





