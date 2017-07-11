Ashiaman Traders To Demonstrate Over Poor Market Condition

Related Stories Traders in the Ashaiman main market have threatened to demonstrate against the Ashiaman Municipal Assembly (ASHMA) over the poor condition of the market.



The traders, who were visibly not happy about the Ashaiman main market condition, therefore issued a one week ultimatum to the Assembly to fix the problem or face their wrath.



When the Ghana News Agency visited the market on Friday, the entire floor which was not paved was muddy making it difficult for buyers to visit the sheds to buy, as they had wade through the mud, falling and bumping into each other as well trying so hard not to push wares on display onto the bare ground.



Ms Magaret Asentewaa, a palmnut seller, told the GNA that the Assembly had neglected their needs even though they collect daily levies of 50 Ghana Pesewas from every trader.



Mrs Asantewaa added that the several reports made to officials of ASHMA had not yielded any positive result and that the only way to compel the authorities to act was to embark on a demonstration to express their displeasure adding that “we will ensure it will be a naked demo”.



She stated that the market was always muddy even when it had not rained due to a water pipeline leakage.



Mrs. Leticia Ayabah, the Ashiaman Market Queen Mother, on her part, disclosed that the poor condition of the market was affecting their sales as buyers felt reluctant to enter the market to buy and preferred buying from the roadside.



Mrs Ayabah said the situation coupled with daily increase in prices of goods was greatly affecting their business hence their inability to meet their family obligations.



Some traders also appealed to the Assembly to eject people selling on the roadside as a way to ensure that buyers enter the market to buy “irrespective of the market conditions”.



Mr Braima Bukari Abdulai, Presiding Member for ASHMA, reacting to the concerns of the traders, pleaded with them to exercise patience as according to him, the Assembly was putting in measures to address their concerns.



Mr Abdulai announced that the Assembly would soon embark on a massive decongestion exercise in the main market to clear the leans and ensure free movement of people and goods.