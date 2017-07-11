Oral Sex Is Unhealthy And Senseless - Doctor

Related Stories The Medical Director at the Brong Ahafo Region Hospital, Dr. Jacob K. Abrebrese, has described oral sex as indecent, uncivilized and an undisciplined act.



Speaking in an interview with Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said, oral sex is an unhealthy practice which should not be encouraged.



The doctor said uncircumcised penis carries bacteria, germs and viruses hence women who suck them are highly at risk.



He said, sucking uncircumcised penis is as equally dangerous as sucking the female genital.



He was responding to the World Health Organization’s report on the spread of untreatable ‘super gonorrhea’.



According to the report, the untreatable ‘super gonorrhea’ was spreading fast and on the rise because of unprotected oral sex.



The WHO has warned that the strain of gonorrhea is infecting patients all over the world and that the infection is not treatable by current means.



Both of the current antibiotics used to treat gonorrhea — ceftriaxone and azithromycin — are becoming increasingly ineffective against the new strain, the report said.



Commenting on the report, Dr. Abrebrese described it as serious and should be looked at seriously.



Human rights, civilization and indiscipline have caused such problems.



He was wondering people will be engaging in oral sex considering the health risk involved. He took his gun on people sexually attracted to the same sex describing it as insane and an act that must be condemned.



''The rectum of the man was not designed for anal sex and when you engage in these kind of sexual acts, you will be endangering your life.



Gonorrhea can cause burning during urination, discharge, inflammation, and fertility problems in women, when left untreated.



It can also increase the risk of HIV. It is spread through sexual contact, but can also spread from mother to child during birth.