Fake Lawyer Nabbed By Police In Court

Related Stories Last Friday, the Weija Police Command arrested one Timothy Yawson for acting as a lawyer when it was alleged that he had no certification to prove that he was one.



The alleged quack lawyer was picked up in court by the police on Friday, July 7 as he was defending a client on a civil case at the Weija Circuit Court.



According to reports emanating from police after the arrest, the suspect, Timothy Yawson had been practicing law and representing clients in court as a lawyer since last year, 2016.



The “fake” lawyer, who is currently in the grips of the Weija Police is believed to have worked in a number of law firms passing off as a lawyer and offering services to clients who came to the law firms in which he worked.



During the interrogation at the police station, Mr. Timothy Yawson could not provide his law certification when it was requested. He also found it difficult to recall the year in which he was called to the Bar.



He will appear before court today, July 11 to answer questions pertaining to his credibility as a lawyer of good standing or face prosecution for deceiving the public and working without certification as a lawyer.