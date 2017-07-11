Cop Found Dead At Axim

Related Stories A police officer with the Axim District Police Command in the Nzema East District of the Western Region, Constable Asumah Kassim, was reportedly found dead in his room last Saturday.



Even though the cause of his death is yet to be established, speculations had it that the 30-year-old cop might have been poisoned since blood was said to be oozing out of his mouth and nostrils when the body was found.



DAILY GUIDE gathered that the residents of Axim received the news about the sudden death of the energetic policeman with shock and wondered how Constable Kasim, who was loved by majority of the people in the area, could lose his life under bizarre circumstances.



“We were in a state of shock Saturday morning when the police discovered the lifeless body of the young policeman in his room,” one of the residents indicated.



ASP Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, Western Regional Police Public Relations Officer, confirmed the death of the police officer to DAILY GUIDE in an interview.



She indicated that on Saturday at about 1pm, police personnel at the barracks did not see their colleague (with Service No. 50137), G/Const. Asumah Kassim of Axim station and therefore decided to look for him.



The regional police PRO said it was detected that the trapdoor of the deceased was locked inside and so a call was placed to his cell phone which was heard ringing in the room but no one responded.



“The situation forced one L/Cpl Godbless Frimpong of same barracks to peep through a window and saw Kassim lying on the floor of his room,” she indicated.



She continued, “This made his colleagues to force their way into the room only to find Kassim lying in a prone position dead. The body was inspected and blood was found oozing from the nostrils.”



According to her, the corpse had since been deposited at the morgue of the Axim Government Hospital pending further instructions.