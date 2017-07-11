Government Urged To Increase Budgetary Allocation To Education Ministry

Related Stories Nana (Dr) Appiagyei Dankawoso I, President of the Ghana Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has called on the government to increase the budgetary allocation to the educational sector to enable the nation achieve its vision of quality, accessible and affordable education for all.



He noted that massive investments had gone into education in some countries, but Ghana was not reaping the commensurate returns due to the fact that quality and equity were absent from the educational equation.



Nana (Dr) Dankawoso made the call at the fifth Graduation, Speech and Prize-Giving D ay of Penfield School Limited at Oyarifa, near Adenta in Accra on Saturday.



It was on the theme “Quality Education, A Must for All Developing Nations’’.



Nana Dankawoso who is also the President of Pan African Chamber of Commerce said quality education was the bedrock of any prosperous nation and that any developing nation that was desirous of achieving significant prosperity and development should endeavour to make quality education a number one priority.



He said enrolment and accessibility may be good but quality, equity and standards, were the vehicles that could drive the nation to obtain skills and knowledge needed for effective social and labour market integration.



Nana (Dr) Dankawoso noted that well educated people contributed to more democratic societies and sustainable economies and were less dependent on public aid and less vulnerable to economic downturns.



“Societies with skilled individuals are best prepared to respond to the current and future potential crises,’’ he said, adding that, “investing in pre-school, primary and secondary education for all and in particular, for children from disadvantaged backgrounds is both fair and economically efficient”.



Nana (Dr) Dankawoso commended the School for taking upon itself to offer quality education to the nation’s future leaders and urged them to keep on the good work.



Mr Samuel Anim, Chief Executive Officer of the School who chaired the function, said the mission of the school was to offer a Christian-Oriented and holistic education based on challenging curriculum meant to ensure that the children grew to be confident.



He congratulated the past students of the school for making the school proud in their courses they were undertaking and also for winning many awards for themselves.



Mr Patrick Essiam, Principal of the School, said last year’s WASSCE results could be described as one of the best in the country, with all the students gaining admission into universities in Ghana and outside.



He said the School had signed an exchange programme with Deo Gratis School in Abuja, Nigeria to train students in many courses.



Mr Essien commended members of the Board, parents, teachers and the staff of the School, for their contributions, which has helped the school to become what it was today.