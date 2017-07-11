Korle Bu Doctor’s Lover Missing

Related Stories The Dansoman Police are searching for the lady who reportedly checked into a hotel with Dr Dominic Avogo two hours before his (Dr Avogo’s) demise last Thursday evening.



The lady, identified only as Sarah and believed to be the lover of the deceased senior dental surgeon and lecturer at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, allegedly left the hotel room an hour before the doctor’s body was discovered.



It is however, unclear whether the lady played a role in the death of the surgeon, but according to the police, she could help unravel the mystery behind the death of the medical doctor, described as a hard working surgeon by his colleagues.



A source at the Dansoman police station told this paper that “Even though the autopsy report will indicate the real cause of death of the doctor, as part of police investigations, the input of the lady will be of immense help.”



According to a police source, Dr. Dominic Avogo lodged into the hotel (name withheld) with Sara after 4pm on Thursday and two hours later, he was found lifeless on the bed by some of the hotel’s staff after Sara had left.



The source said Dr. Avogo – who will be 56 on 9th July – and his lover had been regular guests of the hotel for the past one year.



This paper was informed that when the police received information that a man had died in a hotel and proceeded to the place, his real identity was not immediately known.



“It was after the body was sent to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital that the mortuary attendants identified him as Dr Dominic Avogo.



“The family was immediately informed about the development,” the source revealed.



His supposed lover, Sara, who is believed to be in his late 20s, has since gone into hiding.



Meanwhile, some hotel attendants who spoke on condition of anonymity to DAILY GUIDE, indicated that the medical doctor often visited the guest house, which is 300 meters away from the Dansoman police station, with the said Sarah.



The attendants said the two often spent close to two hours before checking out anytime they visited the facility.



On Thursday, July 6, 3017, a little after 4pm, the medical doctor checked into the facility and about 30 minutes later, the lady also checked in and they were there for sometime before the lady checked out.



When later staff of the hotel discovered the body of the doctor in his room, they reported their finding to the management, who in turn informed the police.