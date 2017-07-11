Incorporate Civic Education In Schools’ Curriculum - MCE

Related Stories The Obuasi Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr. Elijah Adansi Bonah, has called for the inclusion of civic education in basic schools’ curriculum.



This, he said, was necessary to build in them strong values of patriotism and discipline.



He said this in a speech read for him at the 14th graduation ceremony held by the Steadfast Academy in Obuasi.



Mr. Bonah expressed deep worry about the growing indiscipline and disrespect for law and order by the youth and said the nation could not continue to travel down that path.



He reminded parents of their responsibility to give good character training to their children to help them to grow into responsible adults.



He added that they should accept to work closely and cooperate with teachers to ensure their proper upbringing so that their lives would become meaningful to society.



He criticized the situation where many a parent spent little or no time with their children, exposing them to bad peer pressure influence.



"Raising responsible and morally upright children is a collective responsibility of government, parents, the school, the church and the wider society at large ", he stated.



The MCE repeated the government's commitment to the implementation of the free senior high school (SHS) in the coming September, and entreated students to work hard on their books to take advantage of the policy to live their dreams.



Mr. Anthony Maxwell Amoako, the Municipal Director of Education, applauded the private schools for the significant contribution they were making to the development of education.



He encouraged them to do more to help the youth to take pride in the nation’s rich cultural heritage.



Mrs. Sintim Amankwah, the Proprietress, said discipline and academic excellence were their watchword.

It has been scoring 100 per cent pass in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) every year.