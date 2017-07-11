Road Crashes Decline In The Eastern Region

Related Stories Road crashes had taken a downward trend in the Eastern Region as the intense road safety education campaign begins to show positive results.



A total of 317 crashes involving 215 commercial vehicles were reported in the region during the second quarter of the year compared to the first quarter’s figure of 336 cases and 223 vehicles.



The number of fatalities reduced to 95 from 99, while 474 people sustained cuts and broken bones, down from the January – March total of 635.



Statistics at the Regional Police Motor Traffic and Transport Department, show that there was also a drop in pedestrian knock down.



One hundred and eight (108) people were knocked down in the second quarter as against the first quarter’s total of 120.

There was, however, an increase in the number of crashes that involved private vehicles.



This went up to 172 from 148 during the period.