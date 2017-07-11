Stolen State Vehicle Found At Ashaiman

Related Stories A government taskforce assigned to retrieve stolen state vehicles on Tuesday found a Toyota Land Cruiser with the registration number, GV 2155-14 at Ashaiman Lebenon Zone 5.



It is not clear who parked and abandoned the vehicle at a fitting shop within the area but residents claimed they became suspicious of the true ownership of the vehicle considering the manner the mechanic started dismantling parts of it and consequently alerted the police.



On arrival at the scene by the police with some members of the taskforce, it was observed that the doors and the two batteries of the vehicle had been removed which is said to have heightened the suspicion of the residents.



Daniel Korletey who is the owner of the fitting workshop, claimed the vehicle was brought from Sunyani in the Brong Ahafo Region by a relation to be worked on.



The vehicle has since been towed to the Ashaiman Divisional police Command while Daniel Korletey has been directed to call the original owner to come with the requisite documents to claim it if indeed it belongs to him.