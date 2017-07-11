Man Who Contracted Friends To Kill Wife's Lover Arrested

Related Stories A 27-year-old Kente weaver who is alleged to have been involved in the murder of his wife, Esther Amoasi, 25, has been arrested in the Agotime Ziope District of the Volta Region.



According to the Police, Joshua Ababio, was reported to have contracted his friends, Benjamin Kisseh, 23 and Lucky Kumah, 25, to kill a guy who he was informed was dating Esther.



Things took an unfortunate twist as the contract killers mistakenly murdered Esther at her residence in Sokode Gbagble in the Ho Municipality.



Joshua went into hiding in Ziope after the murder incident on July, 8, and was apprehended the following day by a joint police team from Sokode and Ziope upon a tip off. Esther had three children with her husband moved to her mother's place after the couple had a misunderstanding.



The mother of the deceased, Mercy Nfodjo, narrated that she first received the news of her daughter's death from her uncle and later from the prime suspect, Ababio, who disclosed his friends had killed his wife. This was after the arrest of the two friends by the Sokode police.



According to Corporal Precious Dogbey, the suspected killers, Kisseh and Kumah revealed that laid ambush at the entrance of Esther’s house to track and assassinate her alleged lover, Gershon. But Kumah mistakenly hit Esther's head with a wood thinking it was Gershon when she came out after they knocked on her door.



"The suspects quickly disposed of the corpse in a stream at the back of a church about 100 meters away from the deceased's house and fled the scene. The corpse was later discovered last Saturday morning by some children," he said.



The prime suspect, Joshua Ababio upon interrogation agreed to have been involved in arrangements of the murder disclosing he contracted his two friends for GHC500 to kill his late wife's lover.



Police are still investigating but they say will be arraigned before court on Friday.





