Parliament Must Pass Laws To Further Criminalize Homosexuality - Dr. Akwasi Osei

Related Stories The Chief Executive Officer for the Mental Health Authority (MHA), Dr. Akwasi Osei is advocating for an amendment on Ghana’s law to further criminalize homosexuality.



Speaking in an interview with Kwame Tutu on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, the psychiatrist said, he commends the Speaker of Parliament Professor Mike Ocquaye for insisting that Ghana will not approve of gay rights as proposed by Amnesty International.



He was however quick to add that, the Speaker yesterday said, we will not decriminalize the laws that make homosexuality an offense, but the truth is, our laws are not clear on the matter because it says, unnatural carnal knowledge is unlawful and homosexuals have argued that holding their genitals is natural and not unnatural carnal knowledge.



‘’I agree with the Speaker when he made that statement but I will even want someone to go further to the Supreme Court so they will be explicit on the law and criminalize homosexuality.’’



Speaker of Parliament Professor Mike Ocquaye has stated categorically that Ghana will not decriminalize homosexuality as requested by Amnesty International.



The Speaker made the comments when Human Rights group, Amnesty International paid a courtesy call on him at Parliament on Tuesday.



Is amnesty International going to tell us that many countries are doing that so you too have to accept homosexuality, to accept bestiality because [it] is also becoming a human right in some countries.



“The right for a human being to sleep with an animal is also becoming a human right and we are tired with some of these things and we must be frank about it,” Professor Ocquaye said.



Dr. Akwasi commenting on it said, ‘’I support him 100 percent but I want us to go further and pass laws to further criminalize homosexuality. We cannot decriminalize homosexuality,’’ he said.