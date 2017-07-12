Alligator Hounds Berekum Residents

Related Stories An alligator has been found lurking at a home in Berekum Dominase electoral area in the Brong Ahafo region on Tuesday, July 11 2017.



Even though alligators normally live close to streams or river bodies, an eyewitness who spoke to Accra FM stated that there is no river body close to where the alligator was found.



The eyewitness explained that the traditional authorities in Berekum have been informed about the incident by the owner of the house where the alligator was found lurking.



He is, however, yet to consent to demands by the Berekum Traditional Council for purification rites to performed after which the alligator would be escorted to the nearest river in the area.