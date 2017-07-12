AMA Boss Interacts With Makola Traders On Sanitation

Mohammed Adjei Sowah Related Stories THE Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) of Accra, Mohammed Adjei- Sowah, has interacted with traders at the Makola market on sanitation problems facing the market as well as finding solutions to curb the menace.



The meeting, which was held at the Makola number two site, is the first of several meetings to be held later by the MCE with the traders during his tenure.



Speaking to the gathering Mohammed Adjei-Sowah said, “the President Nana Akufo-Addo has a vision to make Accra one of the cleanest cities in Africa and that is why he has entrusted me with this job.



“Let us all come together, devoid of political affiliations, to lift the status of this market. We want our markets, streets to be clean and it is not just the work of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA). It is a task for all of us.



“Accra is engulfed with too much filth and is our duty to make sure that the city is rid of all the dirt and, together, we can do so if we change our attitudes”.



The AMA boss also vowed to clear all the street hawkers around the market to pave way for traffic as well as improve the sanitation problem around the area.