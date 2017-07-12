Non-Custodial Sentencing In The Offing

Related Stories The Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government has outlined plans to introduce a Non-custodial Sentencing Law to offer more options to judges as a way of reducing congestion and its associated problems in prisons, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has revealed.



This came to light on Tuesday, June 11 and was reiterated by Dr Bawumia the next day as he indicated that government is committed to improving the conditions at the prisons.



“The modern prison should not be a place of custody but rather a place to reform, rehabilitate and reintegrate social deviants back into the society,” Dr Bawumia added in a post on his Facebook wall.



He said government is facilitating training programmes to build the capacity of officers and has given the prison service the permission to recruit more prison officers into the service to meet international standards.