Journalist Shot In Nigeria

Related Stories Unknown gunmen on July 8, 2017, killed Lawrence Okojie, a journalist with the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA), in Edo State, Nigeria.



The incident happened at about 8pm when Okojie was retuning home from work after he was dropped off by on the junction to his home.



Details of his murder is sketchy however according to the account of his wife, she received a call from Okojie that he had been dropped off by the NTA staff bus on the junction to their home and was on his way.



However several hours after the call, he did not arrive home and all phone calls to him were not answered. This raised her suspicions resulting in the mobilisation of neighbours to search for Okojie.



The search team later discovered his body with gunshot wounds.



Police say one person has been arrested in connection to the murder and the matter is under investigation.



Okojie’s death brings the number to five journalists killed in Edo State in the last six years and the second reported killing of a Nigerian journalist in the last three months. On April 16, 2017, Famous Giobaro, a desk editor with the state-owned Glory FM was shot dead by unknown gunmen at his residence.



The MFWA condemns the murder of Lawrence Okojie and appeals to the police in Nigeria to thoroughly investigate the matter and bring the perpetrators to book. We also urge media organisations and the authorities in Nigeria to as, a matter or urgency, put in measures to protect the safety of journalists in Nigeria.