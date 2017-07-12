Blame Politicians For Sankore Violence – Chief

Related Stories Political figures in the Asunafo South district of the Brong Ahafo Region are behind the recurrent clashes at Sankore, the chief of the town, Nana Ogyedom Appiah-Kubi Paabuor Katakyie IV, has alleged.



Sankore was the scene of yet another clash on Monday July 10 between youths affiliated to Ghana’s leading parties – the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) – during which a 30-year-old man died.



Police on Tuesday arrested two men in the toen over the incident to help with investigations.



But the traditional ruler said such violence has been a constant feature at Sankore since 1992 when Ghana returned to multi-party democracy. According to him, bloodletting among supporters of opposing parties had become customary anytime elections led to a change of government.



“The thing is, it’s the politicians who are not letting us enjoy peace. Anytime change of government results after an election, then there is no peace in Sankore. What results is that if after an election Party A wins, Party B’s supporters become an object of hatred. So when it is Party B’s turn, then it says: ‘All that Party A did to us, we have to retaliate,’” Nana Ogyedom Appiah Kubi Paabuor Katakyie IV said on Ghana Yensom on Accra100.5FM.



The chief warned that if the matter is not addressed and the situation persists, the peace of the area will be constantly disturbed, stalling development.



According to him, due to the political violence in the area, every young person owns a gun or cutlass with which they attack political opponents, while he gets the blame for not reining in his subjects.



He lamented the failure of the police to deal with persons arrested for perpetrating violence as those caught are released on bail later rather than being prosecuted – leading to a culture of impunity.



Reacting to the matter, Mr George Boakye, the NPP’s parliamentary candidate in the 2016 polls, expressed a similar view, urging the judiciary not to be afraid to hand down punishments to persons proven to have perpetrated violence.



“One thing I would plead is I would urge the judiciary that when a case from Sankore comes before them, they should ensure it is dealt with fairly so that offenders get deserved punishment. Should that happen all the violence will stop. But when people are set free or given bail and are seen walking about it doesn’t help matters,” he told Chief Jerry Forson on the show.



Mr Boakye appealed to the Chief Justice to work to improve justice delivery in the Asunafo South district.