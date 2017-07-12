Striking Pantang Hospital Staff To Return To Work On Thursday

Related Stories Staff of the Pantang psychiatric hospital who have been on strike since Monday to protest the encroachment of the facility's lands by private developers are to resume work on Thursday.



Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman Manu, says the staff have agreed to end their sit down strike while government engages the private developers to settle the impasse.



The Minister today visited the hospital following a demonstration by the workers who served notice when they began their strike on Monday, that they will hit the streets if no concrete steps are taken to address their concerns by Wednesday.



More soon.. Source: Primenewsghana.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.