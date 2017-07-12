Police Hospital To Bury Unclaimed Bodies

Related Stories The Administration of the Police Hospital will from 21 days after today, embark on a mass burial of about 200 unknown and unclaimed bodies, as part of the routine exercise to decongest the its mortuary.



In a press statement signed by the Public Affairs Officer of the Hospital, ASP Yaw Nketia, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, the Administration, therefore, urged the public to contact the Pathology Department for the identification of persons whom they might not have seen for some time.



This search, the statement said, would prevent their relations from being added to those earmarked for the burial Source: GNA