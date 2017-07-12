Church Should Lead The Anti-Corruption Fight

Related Stories The Reverend Maxwell Yeboah, Director of Church Life and Nurture of the Sekyere Presbytery, has rallied the church to take centre stage in the anti-corruption fight.



He said dishonest and fraudulent practices had become a huge bother and the church could not remain silent.



He said the pulpit must be used to help everybody to be bold to expose those, who engaged in acts of corruption.



The Rev Yeboah was closing a conference of the Sekyere Presbytery Men’s Fellowship held at Woraso near Kumawu.



“When the Holy Spirit moves – moving through men” was the theme chosen for the event.



He highlighted the need to build the society on strong values of integrity, sincerity, transparency and accountability.



He urged Christians to ensure that their lives were meaningful to others in the society by refusing to be associated with anything indecent, undignified and evil.



The Rev Yeboah used the occasion to remind men in the church to be caring and loving husbands and fathers.



The Fellowship pledged intensification of the spread of the gospel and to undertake income generating activities to bring in more revenue to support the church’s activities.