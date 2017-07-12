Trader Remanded Over Narcotics

Related Stories An Accra Circuit Court has remanded Rahamatu Ibrahim, a trader into police custody for alleged possession of narcotic drug without lawful authority.



The accused pleaded not guilty and would reappear in court on July 24.



Chief Inspector K. Adu told the court that on July 5 at about 1800 hours the Weija Divisional Police Task Force conducting patrols along the Oshieyie and Kokrobite beaches went into the hamlet of the accused, whom the patrol team suspected to be concealing something.



He said when she was confronted she pulled out a half parcel of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp and some paper wrappers.



She was arrested and during interrogation she said it belong to the boyfriend, one Patrick Akoto Atta and his twin brother Philip Akoto Atta, who were at large and that she only smoke them.