Legon Land Used As Dumping Site

Related Stories A clean and healthy environment improves health and the well-being of residents within such places. Nut when the environment is continuously polluted and abused with indiscriminate disposal of waste (solid and liquid), it leads to the spread of diseases such as Cholera, malaria, diarrhea among others.



Such is the current situation around Okponglo traffic light heading towards the Legon Police Station.



The location has been turned into a dumping site situation residents have complained bitterly about It has gotten so bad that some even go to defecate there. Residents say the situation gets worse when it rains, because ‘’you can’t breathe properly as the smell coming from the site is unbearable,’’ a resident said.



Right before the site is the Legon branch for Ghana Revenue Authority. Nyankonton Mu Nsem’s Intern, Lorna Quartey tried talking to one of their administrators but she refused saying it’s not their land so she can’t comment on it.



Information gathered around also indicates that the land in question is being litigated in court and a ruling was yet to be given as to who the owner of the land is.



‘’I tried reaching the assemblyman of the area but he is yet to comment as residents complain he is not helping them find a permanent solution to the situation at hand, Lorna Quartey added.



Though the Ghana revenue authority has helped cleared the place before, what must be done is to put a permanent stop to this act, a resident stated.