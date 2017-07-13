2 Arrested For Selling Toffees, Alcohol Mixed With ‘Wee’

India hemp wee Related Stories A 64-year-old woman and her male accomplice are in the grips of the Tafo Pankrono Police in the Ashanti Region for possessing substances suspected to be Indian hemp.



Madam Afia Pokuah and Issah Yaw were arrested with the substance and milk toffees which are also believed to contain Indian hemp.



The Ashanti Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Juliana Obeng in an interview with Citi News said the suspects are currently assisting with the investigation.



“The Tafo Pankrono Divisional Police this [Wednesday] afternoon, had intelligence that one Afia Pokua who is 64 years and a resident of Old Tafo, deals in substances she parcels in the form of condensed milk toffees and a local gin popularly known as ‘laka’ which she usually uses substances suspected to be Indian Hemp and sells to the public, has been arrested.”



“When we arrested her, a search was conducted in her room which led to the retrieval of those things. She mentioned Issah Yaw, who is 66 years as the one who supplies her with the suspected Indian Hemp. Now suspect, Afia Pokua then led the police to arrest Issah Yaw also in his room at Old Tafo.



As we speak, both suspects are in police custody assisting with investigations. Meanwhile the substances will be sent to the forensic laboratory in Accra for forensic analysis,” ASP Obeng added.



She further advised the public to be cautious of condensed milk toffees they buy since they could be mixed with Indian Hemp.