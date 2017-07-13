 
City Lights Goes Up In Flames
 
13-Jul-2017  
The first and second floors of City Lights Limited, located at East Legon near American Int. School, was engulfed by fire on Wednesday afternoon. It is unclear what caused the fire, which was reported to have started at about 4:30pm.


Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service with support from the police managed to douse the fire after hours of fighting it.


According to a shop attendant, she was inside when a colleague standing outside started shouting fire from the first floor. The company deals in electrical equipment, lighting and security systems. Both the first and second floors served as a showrooms. Superintendent Cephas Arthur, East Legon District Police Commander, who confirmed the incident to TV3 News 360 said the “situation is under control”. The Ghana National Fire Service has commenced investigation into the cause of the inferno. 
 
 
 
Source: 3news.com
 
 

