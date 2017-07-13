Delta 13 Case Adjourned To August 8

Related Stories The KMA Circuit Court presided over by Mrs Mary Nsenkyire has adjourned to August 8, 2017, the case involving the 13 Delta Force members who chased out the Ashanti regional security coordinator from his office.



The case was adjourned after a representative for the prosecutor in the case, C/Inspt Hannah Acheampong, told the court that the prosecutor, ACP Okyere Darko, was on leave, and, therefore, requested for an adjournment of the case.



The court thus adjourned to August 8, 2017.



All the 13 accused persons and their lawyer, Matthew Appiah, were in court on Thursday July 13, 2017, amidst tight security from the regional police command.



The Delta 13 have been charged with conspiracy to commit crime, assault of a public officer, causing unlawful damage, and rioting. Source: classfmonline.com