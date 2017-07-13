TMA Owes Over 25million Cedis

Related Stories The Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) is indebted to the tune of GH¢25.8 million as at June 16, 2017.



The figure covered statutory deduction, commission, suppliers, Government of Ghana (GOG) and donor-funded contracts, Internally Generated Fund (IGF) projects, Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund), utilities, and salaries and allowances.



Mr Felix Mensah Nii Anang-La, Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, disclosed this on Wednesday in his sessional address at TMA’s Second Session of the First Ordinary General Assembly Meeting.



Mr Anang-La also stated that the Assembly in 2016 spent over GH¢40 million cedis on expenditures out of an estimated amount of GH¢53.5 million.



He noted that total actual revenue collected in 2016 amounted to GH¢44.5 million, falling short of the estimated revenue of GH¢52,900,802.22.



The total revenue collected was made up of 24 million, representing 54 per cent of projected IGF while GOG grants and other transfers stood at GH¢20.7 million.



The MCE said to ensure full budget control and further ensure that the Assembly adhered to the Ghana Integrity Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS), transactions would through a warrant system before payment were made.



To ensure accountability, the Assembly he noted, would discuss the “budget with the public by focusing on its achievements in 2016, and its projections for 2017 by detailing our programmes and projects for the year.”



Touching on other issues, he indicated that he would implement a Tema Restoration Agenda which would help transform the harbour city into a world class city and restore it to its former glory.



The restoration agenda would be based on the improvement of health and sanitation, education, security, trade and commerce, water resource, works and physical planning and other initiatives.