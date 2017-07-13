 
Local News :

Four Persons Arrested For Dumping Refuse On Road
 
13-Jul-2017  
Four culprits arrested for dumping refuse along the Madina-Aburi road have been fined GHC 300 each by the Madina Magistrate court.

They are Ayittey Sawey, Grace Nakortey, Salamatu Salifu and Alhassan Razak.

They all pleaded guilty and would a serve month in jail each in default.
 
 
 
Source: GNA
 
 

