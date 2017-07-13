Four Persons Arrested For Dumping Refuse On Road

Related Stories Four culprits arrested for dumping refuse along the Madina-Aburi road have been fined GHC 300 each by the Madina Magistrate court.



They are Ayittey Sawey, Grace Nakortey, Salamatu Salifu and Alhassan Razak.



