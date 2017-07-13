Ghanaians In Italy Thrown Into A State Of Mourning After Footballer Murders Mother And Sister (VIDEO)

Related Stories Ghanaians in the Italian city of Parma have been thrown into deep state of mourning and wailing after young footballer gruesomely murdered his mother and sister.



Ghanaian footballer Solomon Nyantakyi, who is highly talented, has confessed to murdering of his mother and sister on Tuesday night in the city of Parma. The former football prodigy with Italian side Parma was the major suspect in the double murder of his mother and young sister who were killed by stabbing at home last night.



He was arrested by police on an escape route in Milan on Wednesday morning as the security forces chased him for allegedly murdering his mother Patience Nfum, 45, and little sister Magdalene Nyantakyi, 11 who are all Ghanaians living in Italy.



The suspect’s elder brother Raymond Nyantakyi, 25, returned home from work around 9pm on Tuesday to discover the gruesome murder.

