Septic Tank Kills Girl .At Pokuase Fise, Other Kids In Danger

Related Stories Resident of W.O., an area within Pokuase Fise in the Ga West Municipality of the Greater Accra Region have expressed fear of their children dying by drowning in dangerous water-filled septic tanks which are common in the area.



According to some of the residents, there are too many uncovered septic tanks in the community which are full to the brim with rain water.



Due to lack of potable water in the area, some of the residents depend on the water in these septic tanks for domestic use.



Children, who are mostly the ones who are sent to fetch water from these septic tanks, risk falling into them when they slip or when the weight of water in their buckets pulls them into the ponds.



The police say this year alone two people have drowned in the septic tanks

Two days ago, a nine-year-old girl who went to fetch water from one of the septic tanks met her untimely death when she fell into the tank in the process of drawing water from it.



A resident, who gave her name as Maa Rose, told the DAILY HERITAGE that last month, a 12 year-old girl also fell into one of the septic tanks, but for the alarm raised timely by her kid brother and the prompt arrival of some people around, the girl would have perished.



Checks by the DAILY HERITAGE revealed that there was no permanent source of potable water for the community except one source of water owned by a private person who sells a gallon at 70p to the residents.



When the paper visited the area, the team counted more than seven uncovered septic tanks in the same vicinity where the nine-year-old girl met her untimely death.



Sources at the Amasaman Police Station, confirming the recent death of the nine-year-old girl, said the outfit did not suspect foul play.



The police, nonetheless, stated that investigations were still ongoing.



The police further confirmed that this year alone, two people had died by drowning in the dangerous septic tanks.