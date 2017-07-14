Police Call For Public Support To Grab Lapaz Cop Killers

Related Stories The Police Service is asking the public to provide credible information that will lead to the arrest of two armed men who shot two police men – killing one and injuring the other – at Lapaz, Thursday.



A statement released by the police said the deceased officer, whose name is yet to be released, passed away at the Police Hospital while receiving treatment.



The statement also confirmed that the injured officer is in a critical condition after sustaining close-range gunshot wounds.



“The general public is hereby entreated to remain calm and support the police in their effort to arrest the perpetrators by volunteering useful information to police numbers 18555, 0302787373, 0302773695, 0302773906,” the police said the in the statement.



An eyewitness said the incident was like a scene from an action movie.



“The police who was part of the team chasing the robbers went closer to them and they shot them three times. He dropped on the floor...” he said.



The armed men, he indicated, abandoned their motorbikes and snatched an ash Hyundai Sonata car from its driver in the full glare of the public.



According to an eyewitness account, "everyone was running for their lives" after an unmasked man pointed a gun at the face of the driver of the unregistered car on the N1 Highway.



Meanwhile, police say Thursday’s incident will not soften their resolve to fight crime.