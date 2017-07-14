Driver Who Caused Kotoko Accident (PHOTO)

Related Stories Carelessness on the part of the driver chauffeuring players of the Kotoko club resulted in the tragic accident, this is according to the Nkawkaw Divisional Police Commander, Superintendent Jeff Darko.



Supt. Darko, one of the officers in charge of investigating the details of the accident indicated that the accident could have been averted if the driver of the bus, Berchie, had been extra careful and was driving with caution and was not speeding.



“If the driver had driven with caution and at a reduced speed”, this would not have happened.



He blamed the driver for failing to “exhibit discipline on the road”, the reason he says the accident occurred, contrary to reports suggesting it occurred because the said truck was parked by the roadside.

According to him, the truck with registration number AS 7329-13, was not parked but in motion.



“I don’t know if the driver did not see the road properly because if you were following a car which was not parked but in motion and still ran into it, that was unfortunate”. He admonished all drivers to be extra careful when driving.



“I will admonish drivers to exercise restraint, drive with caution and reduce their speed”, he stated.



The accused driver, Berchie, has since the incident been receiving treatment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi.



The bus carrying the entire crew; players and technical staff, was involved in a terrible accident after running into a truck at Nkawkaw near Abepotia on Wednesday evening. The players are said to have been returning after a match with Inter Alies in the week 22 fixture of the Ghana Premier League. The club has by far reported the death of one person; Deputy kit and equipment officer, Kofi Asare who unfortunately perished in the tragedy. The coach, Steve Polack, reports suggest, is in a critical condition. Several other members of the club also suffered various degrees of injuries in the accident.



Several persons including President Akufo-Addo and Former President John Mahama have shown support to the victims following the incident.