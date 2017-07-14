Residents Cry For Potable Water At Awutu Amadua

Related Stories Residents of Awutu Amadua in the Awutu Bereku District of the Central Region have passionately appealed to government to, as a matter of urgency, provide them with good drinking water to safeguard their health.



According to them, they have never tasted or enjoyed potable water even though they are part of the country and vote in every election year.



Briefing Today, the News Editor of Obrempong FM in Agona Swedru, Ododow Kyeame Quarcooh, who spoke to the Odikro of the community, Nana Kofi Gyasi, noted that the only source of water the community depends on was a polluted stream.



According to the Odikro, although their only source of water was polluted with water from gutters whenever it rains, they have no option but to stick to it since there was no alternative.



In view of this, he said communicable diseases such as cholera and guinea worm infestation were very common in the community.



He lamented that they thirst for water during the dry season because the stream often dries up, thereby making life unbearable for them, especially women, during that period.



Nana Gyasi made it known that pipelines were installed in the community during the PNDC era but water has never flown in them as successive governments have all abandoned the project.



He indicated that several appeals have been made to their district assembly through their assembly member but all have yielded no fruits.



They, therefore, pleaded with government and any charitable organisation to come to their aid or they will advise themselves accordingly when election year comes.