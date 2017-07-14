Lapaz Shooting: Policeman Confirmed Dead

Related Stories The Ghana Police Service has confirmed the death of the police officer who was shot by armed robbers during a daylight robbery at Lapaz in Accra.



The officer who was unarmed was leading a team to stop operations of the robbers in Lapaz near Las Palmas, a popular restaurant.



According to an eyewitness, the robbers shot him three times and fled in a stolen car. (click to read more)



Meanwhile, a statement from the Ghana Police Service indicates that another police officer was wounded in the operation.



According to the release which was signed by Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Effia Tenge, his condition is stable and he's responding to treatment.



“Unfortunately, one of the police personnel passed on while receiving treatment but the second is in a stable condition,” the press statement indicated.

