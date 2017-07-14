Court Dismisses Law Students’ Suit Against Law School Entrance Exams

Related Stories The Human Rights Division of the Accra High Court has dismissed an application by some LLB graduates that sought to halt the writing of entrance exams into the Ghana School of Law slated for Friday, July 14, 2017.



The court, presided over by Mr Justice Anthony Yeboah, held that the 11 graduates had failed to show that they will suffer any irreparable damage if they write the exams, reports Graphic Online’s Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson.



The plaintiffs, a group of law graduates calling themselves the Concerned LLB Graduates had gone to the court to seek an interlocutory injunction on the exams after they sued the General Legal Council for going ahead with the exams.



They argued that the Supreme Court declared the entrance exams unconstitutional and therefore the GLC could not engage in an unconstitutionality.



Although the Supreme Court gave a six months grace period for the General Legal Council to implement the judgement, the LL B graduates were of the view that the judgement of the apex court must be implemented now.



The judge however held that the temporary suspension of the unconstitutionality of the exams by the Supreme Court was in the public interest and meant to give the Council the time to put their house in order.