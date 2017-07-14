Man Murders Wife, Dumps Body In Pond

Related Stories Joshua Ababaio, a coconut seller in Sokode Bagble in the Ho Municipality has been arrested for allegedly murdering his wife and dumping the body in a pond.



Madam Mercy Nfodjoh, mother of the deceased, told the media that, the deceased, Esther Amoasi, 25, lived with her in Sokode Bagble with her three children aged between two and six.



She said on the evening of Friday July 7, 2017, Esther went for a wake-keeping in the community and did not return.



Madam Nfodjoh said at about 0400 hours on Saturday, she went to Joshua’s house in search of her daughter only to meet his landlady complaining about how Ababaio allegedly borrowed an amount of GHC 15 from her at around 0200 hours to pay a taxi driver.



The mother of the deceased said she later received a call at about 0800 hours informing her that Esther’s body had been discovered floating in a pond at a sand winning site at the outskirts of the village.



Madam Nfodjoh said the youth of the town were alerted and with the Police, retrieved the body.



She said Joshua called her later in the afternoon to ask for forgiveness, claiming he paid GHC 470 to two other persons; Lucky Kumah, and Ben to murder the deceased with a club.



Joshua told her that Lucky was the one who told him about Esther’s alleged infidelity which led to the murder plot.



Joshua was arrested on Sunday at Wodome near Kpetoe by the Togolese police and handed over to personnel of the Ho Municipal Police.



His accomplices had also been arrested.



The Police confirmed the incident and said the body of the deceased had since been deposited at the Ho Municipal Mortuary pending autopsy.



They also said the three accused persons were in custody, with investigations ongoing.