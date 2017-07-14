Coconut Seller Nabbed For Murdering Wife

Related Stories Joshua Ababaio, a coconut seller, has been arrested for allegedly murdering his wife and dumping the body in a pond.



Madam Mercy Nfodjoh, mother of the deceased, told the Ghana News Agency that the deceased, Esther Amoasi, 25, lived with her in Sokode Bagble with her three children, aged between two and six.



She said on the evening of Friday July 7, Esther went for a wake keeping in the community and did not return.



Madam Nfodjoh said at about 4:00am on Saturday, she went to Joshua’s house in search of her daughter only to meet his landlady complaining about how he allegedly borrowed an amount of GH¢15 from her at around 2:00am to pay a taxi driver.



The mother of the deceased said she later received a call at about 8:00am informing her that Esther’s body had been discovered floating in a pond at a sand winning site on the outskirts of the community.



Madam Nfodjoh said the youth of the town were alerted and the Police were also informed.



She said Joshua called her later in the afternoon to ask for forgiveness, claiming he paid GH¢470 to two other persons; Lucky Kumah, and Ben to murder the deceased with a club.



Joshua told her that Lucky was the one who told him about Esther’s alleged infidelity which led to the murder plot.



Joshua was arrested on Sunday at Wodome near Kpetoe by the Togolese police and handed over to personnel of the Ho Municipal Police.



His accomplices were also arrested.



The Police confirmed the incident, saying the body of the deceased has been deposited at the Ho Municipal Mortuary pending autopsy.



They also said the three accused persons are in custody, with investigations currently ongoing.