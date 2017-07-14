AMA Begins Revenue Mobilization Exercise

Related Stories The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (A.M.A.) has begun its 2017 Revenue Mobilization Exercise to collect all monies owed the assembly.



In a press release signed and issued by, Sam Ayeh-Datey, Metro. Co-Coordinating Director, on behalf of the Metropolitan Chief Executive, indicated that businesses and property owners must leave receipts of payments behind, when leaving their businesses or premises."...businesses and property owners are advised in their own interest to leave receipts of payments behind when leaving their businesses or premises since the assembly will not entertain any excuses," he stated.



According to the A.M.A, its revenue collectors would be working during early hours of the day and on weekends to ensure that all monies owed the assembly are collected.



Rate payers are also requested to support this very important exercise to enable the assembly carry out its metropolitan duties.