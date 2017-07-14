Tema Residents To Celebrate Their Marriages At Nkrumah Park

Related Stories Residents of Tema who register their marriages at the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) are to celebrate their marriages at the abandoned Kwame Nkrumah Park in the near future.



Mr Felix Mensah Nii Anang-La, Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, announced this on Wednesday during the Assembly’s Second Session of the First Ordinary General Assembly Meeting.



Mr Anang-La said the park would be completed to enable newly married couples to have refreshments and photo-shooting at the park.



He explained to the Ghana News Agency that the move would help clear the premises of the Assembly of such wedding photo-shooting as they turn to disrupt Assembly work adding that ”workers and visitors always want to catch a glimpse of couples who register their marriages there.”



“The spectacle is always wonderful. These couples who are mostly dressed in their wedding gowns and followed by relatives and friends, visit the Tema Metropolitan Marriage and Divorce Registry located on the Assembly premises to go through registration processes after which they pose for the cameras on the premises.”



The MCE said the registration process would be done at the Registry while the photo session would be transferred to the Kwame Nkrumah Park.



The construction of the park which was initiated in 2012 by the former Metropolitan Chief Executive, Mr Robert Kempes Ofosuware saw the completion of the first phase.



The first phase saw the erection of a statue of Ghana’s first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah in recognition of his vision to build Tema as the first well planned city in West Africa.



The recreational park which was supposed to have a resource centre, fountain, library, restaurant and areas of relaxation, has since been abandoned.