Lapaz Robbers Arrested (Photos)

Related Stories Two suspected robbers who shot and killed a policeman and injured another have been arrested by the police on the Mallam-Kasoa road according to police sources.



It is not immediately known if the two are actually those linked to the shooting but police indicate that they are yet to caution them in order to ascertain their true identity and to be sure they are actually those who were involved in the act.



The suspects were reported to have robbed someone infront of Las Palmas restaurant and in their bid to flee, opened fire on the unprovoked cops and after that fled with a snatched unregistered Hyndai Elantra vehicle.



It is gathered that the robbers later abandoned the vehicle at Ablekuma fan milk which was retrieved by the police who later managed to arrest the fleeing bandits from their hideout at a location between Mallam and Kasoa.



Meanwhile one of the cops who was shot is said to be in stable condition.



